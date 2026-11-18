Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.

Small enough for any kitchen counter. Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, froth your milk the way you like it, and enjoy your cappuccino, latte, or any milky drink you like. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. The dual bean container lets you switch easily. Crafted in stainless steel, Baristina delivers precision - hot, iced or milky. It's that simple.