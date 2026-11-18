2 year warranty
New
BAR700/00
Delicious coffee, zero effort. Compact by design.
Small enough for any kitchen counter. Pour in your favourite beans, swipe the handle, froth your milk the way you like it, and enjoy your cappuccino, latte, or any milky drink you like. Baristina automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma. The dual bean container lets you switch easily. Crafted in stainless steel, Baristina delivers precision - hot, iced or milky. It's that simple.
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience.
Swipe the handle and press for the wand. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, brews and froths.
Espresso. Lungo. Iced Coffee. Extra intense. Any milky coffee. Pre-ground? Add to portafilter.
FoamPrecision technology automatically stops frothing once the milk foam reaches perfect texture.
Compact enough for any kitchen counter, powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
Fresh bean coffee brewed directly and automatically in the portafilter for a 100% authentic coffee experience with zero hidden coffee paths. Freshly ground coffee goes straight from the grinder into the portafilter for the greatest coffee aroma and taste every single time.
Just swipe the handle. Choose your favourite foam and press the button for the wand. Baristina automatically grinds, tamps, brews and froths. No adjustments needed. Simply sit back and enjoy your cappuccino or latte in less than a minute.
Espresso. Lungo. Extra intense. Or craft your perfect milky coffee - three froth settings, endless possibilities. Adjust the coffee volume as you need. Prefer pre-ground? Simply add it to the portafilter, press and hold intensity button for 5 seconds - even decaf.
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