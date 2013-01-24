Home
    Intensify your signage experience
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      BDL3230QL/11

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      Intensify your signage experience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

        • 32"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Show clinical images consistently with D-image

        Show clinical images consistently with D-image

        D-image helps you to review and diagnose clinical images with consistent and accurate display performance. To achieve reliable clinical interpretations our professional displays are factory calibrated to give optimized greyscale standard display performance. D-image helps you to excel in every aspect of patient care.

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          31.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
          Display colors
          approximately 16.77 million
          DICOM
          Clinical D-image
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          USB

        • Convenience

          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Memory
          • 8GB eMMC
          • Internal memory access
          Start-up
          • Switch on delay
          • Switch on status
          • Wake up on LAN
          Start-up window
          enable / disable Philips logo

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          726.5  mm
          Set Height
          425.4  mm
          Set Depth
          63.6  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          28.6  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          16.75  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.5  inch
          Bezel width
          11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
          VESA Mount
          100x100mm, 200x200 mm, M4
          Product weight
          5.20  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          14.74  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          57  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          AC 100 - 240V, 50 - 60Hz

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty Leaflet

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • EPA
          • CECP
          • GOST
          Warranty
          3 year send-back warranty or warranty replacement shipment (Do not include removing and installing the display.)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • 3G2
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • ASX
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • DivX
          • F4V
          • FLV
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPE
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • QT
          • TRP
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • Xvid
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AC3
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • AMR
          • EC3
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • OGA
          • OGG
          • WAV
          • WMA

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet

