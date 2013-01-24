Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Looking for some essentials to get you ready for your baby? Or want some practical gifts for your baby shower? We've got you covered.
Our Natural bottle makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. This newborn starter giftset includes five Philips Avent Natural Glass bottles, a glass bottle sleeve and two Soothie pacifiers.
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.