    Baby bottle starter and gift sets

     

    Looking for some essentials to get you ready for your baby? Or want some practical gifts for your baby shower? We've got you covered.

    Newborn Glass Bottle Starter Giftset

    SCD201/01

    Natural Infant Feeding Starter Set

    The most natural way to bottle feed
     

    Our Natural bottle makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. This newborn starter giftset includes five Philips Avent Natural Glass bottles, a glass bottle sleeve and two Soothie pacifiers. 



    • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
    • Soft nipple designed to mimic the feel of the breast
    • Heat resistant, pharmaceutical grade glass
    • One piece, silicone Soothie pacifier helps calm babies
    Philips shop price

    AirFree Vent All-in-One Giftset

    SCD397/02

    Anti-Colic Starter Set With Sterilizer

    Essentials set to feed, sterilize, and clean


    Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.

     

    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and fussing*
    • Nipple stays full even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in an upright position
    • Helps baby swallow less air with AirFree vent
    • Orthodontic, symmetrical and collapsible pacifier nipple
    Number one brand recommended by Moms

