      Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

      The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

        Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

        Avent Cleaning brush

        • Bottle accessories
        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

        Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

        This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

        This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

        This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material

        Dishwasher safe

        The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning

        Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment

        Hang brush for convenient storage

        Hang brush for convenient storage and drying

        No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples

        No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples due to the soft, high density bristles.

        Unique handle and tip design

        Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle and nipple brush
          1  pcs
          pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

