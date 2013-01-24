Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Bottle warmers & sterilizers

    Philips Avent

    Sterilizer

    SCF293/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Sterilize, dry and store Sterilize, dry and store Sterilize, dry and store
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      SCF293/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Sterilizer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sterilize, dry and store

        Sterilize and dry in 40 mins

        • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
        • Premium
        A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

        Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          304 x 191 x 378  mm
          Weight
          2.4  kg

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips