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  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store
  • Sterilize, dry and store

Philips AventSterilizer

SCF293/00

4.4
| (101) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

Sterilize, dry and store
Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Sterilize and dry in 40 mins

Sterilize, dry and store

  • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer

  • Premium

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

101

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2

12/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Baby Registry Essential!

I love this sterilizer! It is large enough to fit bottles, accessories and pump parts. works fast and dries the items to so they are good to go in less than 1 hr.

Pros

Fast, sleek look

Cons

none I love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Sterilizer

16/10/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Awesome customer service and product!

This pandemic time, customer is all time low but you guys stayed and give the best customer service there is! Don’t be those companies that turned into a negative rating!!!

Pros

Awesome customer service and product!

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium

19/07/2023

US

US

Fantastic product

I love this product. I will probably be using it even after my baby no longer needs bottles because it’s just so convenient. Sterilizing and drying?! In only 40 minutes? I love it. Definitely recommend for new moms or just moms with bottle feeding infants in general. Not to mention I can store it when it is not in use just about anywhere in my house. I usually keep it near the kitchen though. It’s worth the money.

Pros

Dries the bottles or items your sterilizing really good

Cons

Gets really hot but not a problem if you let it cool long enough

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.