2 year warranty
Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
Premium
Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.
Awards
4.4
of 5
101
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
mpla09
12/01/2022
Canada
Baby Registry Essential!
I love this sterilizer! It is large enough to fit bottles, accessories and pump parts. works fast and dries the items to so they are good to go in less than 1 hr.
Pros
Fast, sleek look
Cons
none I love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Sterilizer
Raffy76
16/10/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Awesome customer service and product!
This pandemic time, customer is all time low but you guys stayed and give the best customer service there is! Don’t be those companies that turned into a negative rating!!!
Pros
Awesome customer service and product!
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
Princessbunny568
19/07/2023
US
Part of promotion
Fantastic product
I love this product. I will probably be using it even after my baby no longer needs bottles because it’s just so convenient. Sterilizing and drying?! In only 40 minutes? I love it. Definitely recommend for new moms or just moms with bottle feeding infants in general. Not to mention I can store it when it is not in use just about anywhere in my house. I usually keep it near the kitchen though. It’s worth the money.
Pros
Dries the bottles or items your sterilizing really good
Cons
Gets really hot but not a problem if you let it cool long enough
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF293/00 Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.