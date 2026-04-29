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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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BRL170/00
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Important Information Manual - English
User Manual
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Touch-up pen trimmer
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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