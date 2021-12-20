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  • A flawless, close shave
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  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
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  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave

Discontinued

SatinShave PrestigeWet and Dry electric shaver

BRL170/00

3.7
| (127) Reviews

1 award

A flawless, close shave
Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.
See all benefits

from our most advanced shaving system

A flawless, close shave

  • Dual foil shaver

  • Advanced shaving system

  • 1hr recharge + quick charge

  • 5 accessories

Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.

Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

127

Reviews

20/12/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

This product is great

This electric razor gives you a beautiful shave wet or dry nice and close leaves your skin feeling great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

17/04/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very Happy with Product

My Husband bought the shaver for me for a Christmas present, he figured I was tired about cutting my legs with tha shavers that I was purchasing & since he had an electric one for shaving why not buy one for my legs. Well I must say that this is the best purchase he ever made for me & shaves very smooth, wet or dry, so I must say that it was a very good buy, the only thing that I would have liked is with the battery. The battery is only good for about an hour but other than that no problems with shaving my legs what so ever.

Pros

Excellent Shaver for legs & arm pits

Cons

Battery only last for about an hour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

18/07/2020

Canada

Canada

This product works awesome!

This product is Easy to use, is not painful. works fast and cordless It’s amazing

Pros

No pain in pulling hair

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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