2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate precision
Experience ultimate control with an exclusive laser guide, allowing you to create the exact look you want with total confidence.
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal dual-sided trimmer
60mins cordless use/1h charge
with laser guide
The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.
To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.
The dual-sided reversible trimmer gives you the versatility to create your unique look. On one side, the 1 17/64" (32mm) high-performance trimmer cuts very close while protecting your skin. On the other side, the 5/8" (15mm) precision trimmer creates a detailed look, even in those hard-to-reach areas like under the nose and around the mouth. The trimmer's small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for accurate fine lines and details.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
GeoFran
16/03/2026
Canada
I have owned the BT9295 for years now, but for some reason the battery doesn't hold its charge,I still use it plugged in, I was wondering if the battery can be replaced.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Date of Use 2024-03-15
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Date of Use 2024-03-15
Alecc
04/01/2020
Canada
Philips, produce more of them!!!
Mine was the BT5275 - similar device without the laser. It was stolen from me by my son. I am sure the BT9000 is as good as the BT5275. But I cannot buy them anywhere!!!! Please Philips, send a whole bunch of them to Calgary, Canada!!!!
Pros
It is a wonder shaver! It does what they say and the battery is fantastic. All in one piece
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Date of Use 2018-01-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Date of Use 2018-01-03
unknown
24/04/2014
Canada
Great Trimmer
Used the beard trimmer for 6 months. I love it! I don't use the laser much but it is neat to have. Does a great job with different lengths. Best beard trimmer I have tried. Charge time is quick. Easy to wash.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9295/32 waterproof beard trimmer