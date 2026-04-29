ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Beardtrimmer series 9000 waterproof beard trimmer

Discontinued

Support

Beardtrimmer series 9000waterproof beard trimmer

BT9295/32

Beardtrimmer series 9000 waterproof beard trimmer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 20 April 2022

Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you