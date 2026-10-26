2 year warranty
During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers, and beard trimmers.
This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.
Please note:
Please refer to the image below as an example.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BT3617/15, BT5775/15, BT7665/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?