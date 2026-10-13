My Philips trimmer, clipper or groomer is making a strange noise

Your product requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.



Before cleaning your product, determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.



Washable products

These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.

Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the product.



Non-washable products

These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath them with the small brush provided, or use a cotton swab.



Non-washable products with washable attachments

Some Philips products are not washable, but their attachments can be cleaned with water. For these devices, take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.

Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.



For more detailed instructions of your particular model refer to the user manual.