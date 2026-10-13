My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working

It is possible that the battery of your Philips product has run out. We advise you to fully charge your product and then try turning it on again.

Note: Charging and running time can vary based on the model of your product. Please check your user manual for more information.

If your productuses disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace them. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction. Only use the correct disposable batteries as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries.



Does your product include a USB charging cable?

If your Philips groomer/clipper/trimmer comes with a USB charging cable, ensure that you connect it to a suitable power supply when charging your device. Philips bases the estimated charging time on using a 5V, 1A USB plug adapter. If you use an alternative power source, the charging time may be significantly longer.



Tip: need an adapter to charge your device? Click here and search "HQ87" using the search bar at the top of the page.