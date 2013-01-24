Home
    Relax to great music
      Micro music system

      BTM2310/37
      Relax to great music

      Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system. Charge all your smart devices, from smartphones to tablets with the built-in USB charging port.

        Relax to great music

        Obsessed with sound

        • Bluetooth®
        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
        • USB port for charging
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Motorized CD loader for convenience access

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Digital Sound Control

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          digital sound control
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          15W

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          3" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LED display
          Loader type
          tray

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • User Manual
          Remote control
          21-key remote

        • Dimensions

          Main unit width
          180  mm
          Main unit height
          121  mm
          Main unit depth
          247  mm
          Main speaker width
          150  mm
          Main speaker height
          238  mm
          Main speaker depth
          125  mm
          Packaging width
          577  mm
          Packaging height
          312  mm
          Packaging depth
          185  mm
          Gross weight
          4.5  kg
          Net weight
          3.55  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • User Manual

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

