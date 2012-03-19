2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1200/37
Sound that fits your home
This sleek docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Clock display
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
brian02125
19/03/2012
US
Unreliable as an Alarm Clock
Update 3/19 - Philips just updated the app and amazingly it is worse than the previous version! Forget using this as an alarm clock, the app just crashes. Clearly Philips doesn't quality test their apps before releasing them. This Philips alarm clock/speaker dock requires the Philips app to do anything other than set the time. (You cannot set an alarm with out the app installed on your iphone/ipad). The app must continue to run for the alarm to work, however the app constantly crashes! It crashes when you have an alarm set, it crashes when your listening to music from your iphone, radio station or pandora. If Philips fixes the poorly designed app the Alarm clock/Speaker dock will be a great device. It has amazing sound and styling. However, until then it is a large mostly unusable digital clock. Avoid this and any Philips device that requires the app.
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker