ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1200/37

1

| (1) Review

Sound that fits your home

This sleek docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Clock display

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone/iPad, even in its case

The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

19/03/2012

US

US

Unreliable as an Alarm Clock

Update 3/19 - Philips just updated the app and amazingly it is worse than the previous version! Forget using this as an alarm clock, the app just crashes. Clearly Philips doesn't quality test their apps before releasing them. This Philips alarm clock/speaker dock requires the Philips app to do anything other than set the time. (You cannot set an alarm with out the app installed on your iphone/ipad). The app must continue to run for the alarm to work, however the app constantly crashes! It crashes when you have an alarm set, it crashes when your listening to music from your iphone, radio station or pandora. If Philips fixes the poorly designed app the Alarm clock/Speaker dock will be a great device. It has amazing sound and styling. However, until then it is a large mostly unusable digital clock. Avoid this and any Philips device that requires the app.

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products