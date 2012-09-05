2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3010/37
Obsessed with sound
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Bhm17
05/09/2012
US
Verified buyer
Versatility
Great sound! Use this product with other media devices - not limited to iPod/iPad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
aname
29/08/2012
US
Verified buyer
Simple, functional, well-made
Does the job well of a simple, easy to use and functional speaker dock for the iPod.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
123abc
22/04/2012
US
Great quality and sound!
I love this product! It's small and discrete enough to blend into any decor, but has amazing sound quality (very powerful). The fact that it is light weight and portable is also a big plus. Several of my family members plan to buy their own.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker