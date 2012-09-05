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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3010/37

3.7

| (7) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Fill your space with music and style

Obsessed with sound

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

1

05/09/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Versatility

Great sound! Use this product with other media devices - not limited to iPod/iPad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

29/08/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

Simple, functional, well-made

Does the job well of a simple, easy to use and functional speaker dock for the iPod.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

22/04/2012

US

US

Great quality and sound!

I love this product! It's small and discrete enough to blend into any decor, but has amazing sound quality (very powerful). The fact that it is light weight and portable is also a big plus. Several of my family members plan to buy their own.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker

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