2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to travel the world with you
Compact and very portable, this Fidelio is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. Enjoy great music wherever you are.
for iPod/iPhone
Rechargeable battery
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
4.4
of 5
26
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
TMac
17/07/2018
US
Verified buyer
A great set of speakers
I bought this so I can listen to my iPod at work. not only does it sound great it pumps up the volume.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/17 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/17 docking speaker
n3ibx
26/08/2015
US
Verified buyer
Super IPOD Dock with Terrific Sounding Speakers!
This docking station will knock your socks off with great audio and bass response with the bass boost switch turned on. I use it on my IPOD 4, IPOD Touch and even my IPAD with an adapter cable. It also charges your battery and lets you play music or whatver through the speakers. I picked up mine at a yard sale and don't regret it. A definite recommend product at a reasonable price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker
chrissa9
22/10/2012
US
Verified buyer
This product is compact with great sound
I bought the DS7550/37 for my IPod Nano. It's light, easy to move around and the sound is great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker