ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS7550/37

4.4

| (26) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Designed to travel the world with you

Compact and very portable, this Fidelio is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminum finish and a carrying case. Enjoy great music wherever you are.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Designed to travel the world with you

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Rechargeable battery

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

26

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

3

17/07/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

A great set of speakers

I bought this so I can listen to my iPod at work. not only does it sound great it pumps up the volume.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/17 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/17 docking speaker

26/08/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Super IPOD Dock with Terrific Sounding Speakers!

This docking station will knock your socks off with great audio and bass response with the bass boost switch turned on. I use it on my IPOD 4, IPOD Touch and even my IPAD with an adapter cable. It also charges your battery and lets you play music or whatver through the speakers. I picked up mine at a yard sale and don't regret it. A definite recommend product at a reasonable price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

22/10/2012

US

US

Verified buyer

This product is compact with great sound

I bought the DS7550/37 for my IPod Nano. It's light, easy to move around and the sound is great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7550/37 docking speaker

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products