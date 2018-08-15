2 year warranty
HP6366/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
5in1 Ladyshave
Wet & dry
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Shave in or out of the shower
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
GC777
15/08/2018
Canada
Does not shave!
In any direction, with any amount of pressure, wet or dry; this shaver doesn’t leave a smooth shave (if you’re even lucky to get any of the hair) whatsoever! Horrible waste of time and money. Doesn’t even get you out of a quick bind. It should at least be recalled. Those of us that purchased it should be reimbursed!
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
EP63
16/05/2018
Canada
Doesn't cut hair
Good thing this is no longer available. It doesn't work. You can run over a patch of hair from every direction and angle until you practically get friction burns with no results whatsoever.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive