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2 year warranty
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All series
Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive
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HP6366/00
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I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips lady shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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