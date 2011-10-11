2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 12 months.
Lift & Cut
3 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.
4.4
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Peterden
11/10/2011
US
I have used Norelco razors for over 40 years and find the Arcitec the very best razor that I have ever used.
The Arcitec razor works so superior to all the other Norelco razors that I have used over the past 40 years that I love getting up in the morning and shaving. This used to be a very dreadful chore. I would recommend this razor to anyone who likes a quick and superior shave. It is also the easiest to clean and it remains operational day after day, giving the same superior shave as the first day it was used. It travels well and is very quickly re-charged.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads
Zamce
10/10/2011
US
This is great product,
it very good product, it work as described.nothing less.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads
RKrause
09/10/2011
US
This product has to be "Great" or I wouldn't own it.
As always the products I buy are "Great" and among the top 10 in ratings. This product is another example of good products created by Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads