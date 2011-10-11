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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ167/40

4.4

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Keep a close shave

Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 12 months.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Wet use

Wet use

Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
1

11/10/2011

US

US

I have used Norelco razors for over 40 years and find the Arcitec the very best razor that I have ever used.

The Arcitec razor works so superior to all the other Norelco razors that I have used over the past 40 years that I love getting up in the morning and shaving. This used to be a very dreadful chore. I would recommend this razor to anyone who likes a quick and superior shave. It is also the easiest to clean and it remains operational day after day, giving the same superior shave as the first day it was used. It travels well and is very quickly re-charged.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

10/10/2011

US

US

This is great product,

it very good product, it work as described.nothing less.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

09/10/2011

US

US

This product has to be "Great" or I wouldn't own it.

As always the products I buy are "Great" and among the top 10 in ratings. This product is another example of good products created by Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167 Shaving heads

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