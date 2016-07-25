2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTL2160/F7
Powerful sound for any TV
Fill your home with superb Bluetooth wireless music. In addition to TV & home theater, it also boosts your gaming console and MP3 player. So start enjoying top-quality Virtual Surround Sound movies and music now.
Virtual surround
External subwoofer
Opt, Coax, Aux in, Audio in
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
3.3
of 5
18
Reviews
Harley2016
25/07/2016
Canada
Product has great features
My girlfriend brought it home for me. She remembered very well that I was on the hunt for new really good sounding speaker in my price range. I am very impressed of the quality in the thickness of the sound this little speaker thumps out. : - )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker
Dax84
17/03/2014
Canada
Great soundbar
This soundbar is great! Takes up little room but has great sound. I would recommend doing a firmware update because once I did the sound improved even more. The only downside is the virtual surround. Sound has a strange echo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker
SoundBarOwner
24/01/2014
Canada
Happy with product
I purchased this sound bar for the 40' Philips TV and it complements it great! I would recommend this product based on price, quality and blue tooth function.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker