ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL2160/F7

3.3

| (18) Reviews

Powerful sound for any TV

Fill your home with superb Bluetooth wireless music. In addition to TV & home theater, it also boosts your gaming console and MP3 player. So start enjoying top-quality Virtual Surround Sound movies and music now.

See all benefits

with subwoofer

Powerful sound for any TV

  • Virtual surround

  • External subwoofer

  • Opt, Coax, Aux in, Audio in

  • Bluetooth®

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

Works with TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles, MP3 players

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

18

Reviews

25/07/2016

Canada

Canada

Product has great features

My girlfriend brought it home for me. She remembered very well that I was on the hunt for new really good sounding speaker in my price range. I am very impressed of the quality in the thickness of the sound this little speaker thumps out. : - )

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

17/03/2014

Canada

Canada

Great soundbar

This soundbar is great! Takes up little room but has great sound. I would recommend doing a firmware update because once I did the sound improved even more. The only downside is the virtual surround. Sound has a strange echo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

24/01/2014

Canada

Canada

Happy with product

I purchased this sound bar for the 40' Philips TV and it complements it great! I would recommend this product based on price, quality and blue tooth function.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTL2160 Soundbar speaker

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products