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2 year warranty
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All series
Soundbar speaker
Discontinued
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HTL2160/F7
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Firmware History
Quick start guide - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
All (2)
How many files/folders can be read when using USB-direct?
How to connect my Philips soundbar with my MP3 player?
How do I connect my Philips Sound Bar using analog audio cables?
How do I connect my Philips Sound Bar to my TV using HDMI ARC?