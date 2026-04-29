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2 year warranty
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Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
2000 Series Humidifier wick filter
Discontinued
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HU4102/20
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Eco passport Philips Humidification filter
The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency
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