Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Air purifier and Air humidifier

    2000 Series

    Humidifier wick filter

    HU4102/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification
      -{discount-value}

      2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

      HU4102/20
      Find support for this product

      NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

      The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      2000 Series Humidifier wick filter

      NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

      The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        2000 Series

        2000 Series

        Humidifier wick filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        NanoCloud technology, hygienic humidification

        For Philips air humidifier series 2000

        • Hygienic humidification

        High water absorption and evaporation efficiency

        This 30mm (1.18inch) thick wick is made of natural fiber material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 68,200 square centimeter (10,571 square inch) unfolded surface space, providing high water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Particle CCM
          P4
          Formaldehyde CCM
          F4
          Toluene CCM
          T4

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.45OZ/0.041  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.17Oz/0.175  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          130x30x190
          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          135x80x250  mm

        • Replacement

          Humidifier wick
          3 Months

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips