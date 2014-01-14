2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX3110/00
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.
Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.
Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities
1.5
of 5
8
Reviews
Viny668
14/01/2014
Canada
Awesome
I bought this toothbrush as a new year resolution to take more care of my teeth. For the price it's simply the best. For those of you looking for a budget friendly purchase, I strongly suggest it. I will definatly buy a better one because I believe the quality, the performance and the price is very competitive. Sorry for my english I'm french !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush
Salvtor
18/08/2018
Canada
Least Effective
Out of all the Sonicare products, this toothbrush was the least effective. It vibrated in a less-comfortable way when compared to other models, and it did not remove as much plaque. I tried to convince myself that I just needed to get a hang of it, but it really didn't work well. After less than 1 year, I decided to give up and throw it out. It's too bad because previous Sonicare products lasted me years.
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush
Maggie
29/11/2016
Canada
Not a great product
I have been using the E series and thought I would up grade but am very disappointed in this model. Very noisy and the vibration is irritating
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush