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  • Better plaque removal*
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  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*
  • Better plaque removal*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare PowerUpSonic electric toothbrush

HX3110/00

1.5
| (8) Reviews
Better plaque removal*
This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

*than a manual toothbrush

Better plaque removal*

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Sonic Technology

Sonic Technology

More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

Helps reduce cavities

Helps reduce cavities

Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.5

of 5

8

Reviews

4
3
2

14/01/2014

Canada

Canada

Awesome

I bought this toothbrush as a new year resolution to take more care of my teeth. For the price it's simply the best. For those of you looking for a budget friendly purchase, I strongly suggest it. I will definatly buy a better one because I believe the quality, the performance and the price is very competitive. Sorry for my english I'm french !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

18/08/2018

Canada

Canada

Least Effective

Out of all the Sonicare products, this toothbrush was the least effective. It vibrated in a less-comfortable way when compared to other models, and it did not remove as much plaque. I tried to convince myself that I just needed to get a hang of it, but it really didn't work well. After less than 1 year, I decided to give up and throw it out. It's too bad because previous Sonicare products lasted me years.

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

29/11/2016

Canada

Canada

Not a great product

I have been using the E series and thought I would up grade but am very disappointed in this model. Very noisy and the vibration is irritating

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for PowerUp HX3110/00 Sonic electric toothbrush

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