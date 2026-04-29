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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX3110/00
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User Manual
All (6)
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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