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  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

Discontinued

UV SanitizerUV sanitizer

HX6907/01

HX6160D

4.7
| (69) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Compatible products
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HX6829/76

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ProtectiveClean 4500

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Sonic electric toothbrush

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ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962K

HX9630/15

ExpertClean 7700

ExpertClean 7700
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962V

HX9630/16

ExpertClean 7700

ExpertClean 7700
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9630/17

ExpertClean 7700

ExpertClean 7700
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9630/18

ProtectiveClean 6500

ProtectiveClean 6500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6462/07

ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962V

HX9690/06

EssentialClean

EssentialClean
2 Series plaque control

HX6231/65

Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

  • UV sanitizing technology

  • Sanitizes 2 brush heads**

  • Cleans without chemicals

  • Charges 1 toothbrush***

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

Surround your brush heads with sanitizing light: the UV Sanitizer's reflector distributes sanitizing light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitizer.

Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

Simple and safe: the UV Sanitizer conveniently turns itself off after its 10-minute cleaning cycle is complete.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

69

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

22/04/2026

Canada

Canada

I loved this

why did they stop carrying this?!!! I absolutely love the fact that number one its an enclosed place to put the toothbrush and number two it santizes. I dont understand why they would stop making this. I am super upset about this.

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Date of Use 2022-09-30

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Date of Use 2022-09-30

25/07/2023

US

US

Long lasting and great concept

I've had this sanitizer/charger combo for probably almost 10 years now and I still love it! I've replaced the actual toothbrush handle a couple times, but still prefer to use this to charge and store my heads. I love that it protects them from other gross things that happen in the bathroom and sanitizes them between uses. It also gives designated locations for two heads, so you're not guessing whose is whose now that they don't come with the color bands. Would highly recommend to anyone!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

17/01/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

This is so great to have!

Really great thing to have in the bathroom. I feel better knowing I can put my brush head in a sanitizer to keep it clean.

Pros

Keeps my toothbrush head sanitized

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

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Disclaimers

  1. H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1.  For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and  Premium Plaque Control (C3)).

  2. compatible with all click-on adult brush heads