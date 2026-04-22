2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6907/01
HX6160D
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
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UV sanitizing technology
Sanitizes 2 brush heads**
Cleans without chemicals
Charges 1 toothbrush***
Surround your brush heads with sanitizing light: the UV Sanitizer's reflector distributes sanitizing light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.
Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitizer.
Simple and safe: the UV Sanitizer conveniently turns itself off after its 10-minute cleaning cycle is complete.
4.7
of 5
69
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Gigglez
22/04/2026
Canada
I loved this
why did they stop carrying this?!!! I absolutely love the fact that number one its an enclosed place to put the toothbrush and number two it santizes. I dont understand why they would stop making this. I am super upset about this.
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
Date of Use 2022-09-30
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
Date of Use 2022-09-30
KelLee
25/07/2023
US
Long lasting and great concept
I've had this sanitizer/charger combo for probably almost 10 years now and I still love it! I've replaced the actual toothbrush handle a couple times, but still prefer to use this to charge and store my heads. I love that it protects them from other gross things that happen in the bathroom and sanitizes them between uses. It also gives designated locations for two heads, so you're not guessing whose is whose now that they don't come with the color bands. Would highly recommend to anyone!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
ratinggal
17/01/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
This is so great to have!
Really great thing to have in the bathroom. I feel better knowing I can put my brush head in a sanitizer to keep it clean.
Pros
Keeps my toothbrush head sanitized
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer
H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
compatible with all click-on adult brush heads