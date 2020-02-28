ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8211/02

3.8

| (265) Reviews

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

See all benefits

Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

265

Reviews

28/02/2020

Canada

Canada

Love it! Underrated

I am in the dental field and love this product! There are some glitches and it is a matter of using it properly and knowing what to do and not do! I have had my air flosser for 5 years. My family of four 2 kids and 2 adults use it everyday with our own tips and no issues. My daughter has braces and it is the best!

Pros

Helps if you have issues flossing

Cons

Using it upside down or holding it on an angle reaching areas is what makes people think it isn’t working when really the water isn’t going through because of angle. If you put it back upright and let water go through it is fine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-02-27

17/11/2024

US

US

Twist Lock the tip

This is a heaven-sent product for our health, dental maintenance at home is crucial for an overall well-being and I enjoyed using my Airfloss frequently. When I discovered it and found out it won a design award, I not only waited for its availability, but also recommended family members to get it for their kids. It's only much later, I guess from using it so much, the tip started to fly off from the device and I have to hold it in place to use it, which kinda get both of my hands wet, and gluing it didn't help. I believe that if the tip can be redesigned such that it can be locked in place with a twist to secure it, then I'm back in business. I filmed it but only YouTube videos are allowed, so I attached pictures instead. Thank you for creating and especially making better living so affordable.

Pros

Ergonom8c for handling and using, rechargeable, small size and light-weight, easy to clean and no sharp edges.

Cons

Wear and tear cause difficult usage, tip loosened at the base and flies off.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2022-11-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2022-11-17

24/05/2022

US

US

Fantastic At Flossing

I have been using the AirFloss for about 2 months. Combined with regular flossing first, I think the AirFloss is terrific at removing the things that manual flossing doesn't remove.

Pros

Ease of Use, effective results

Cons

Small storage of mouthwash.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2021-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2021-04-24

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone