This is a heaven-sent product for our health, dental maintenance at home is crucial for an overall well-being and I enjoyed using my Airfloss frequently. When I discovered it and found out it won a design award, I not only waited for its availability, but also recommended family members to get it for their kids. It's only much later, I guess from using it so much, the tip started to fly off from the device and I have to hold it in place to use it, which kinda get both of my hands wet, and gluing it didn't help. I believe that if the tip can be redesigned such that it can be locked in place with a twist to secure it, then I'm back in business. I filmed it but only YouTube videos are allowed, so I attached pictures instead. Thank you for creating and especially making better living so affordable.