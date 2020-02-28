2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8211/02
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
3.8
of 5
265
Reviews
Keep smiling
28/02/2020
Canada
Love it! Underrated
I am in the dental field and love this product! There are some glitches and it is a matter of using it properly and knowing what to do and not do! I have had my air flosser for 5 years. My family of four 2 kids and 2 adults use it everyday with our own tips and no issues. My daughter has braces and it is the best!
Pros
Helps if you have issues flossing
Cons
Using it upside down or holding it on an angle reaching areas is what makes people think it isn’t working when really the water isn’t going through because of angle. If you put it back upright and let water go through it is fine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-02-27
17/11/2024
US
Twist Lock the tip
This is a heaven-sent product for our health, dental maintenance at home is crucial for an overall well-being and I enjoyed using my Airfloss frequently. When I discovered it and found out it won a design award, I not only waited for its availability, but also recommended family members to get it for their kids. It's only much later, I guess from using it so much, the tip started to fly off from the device and I have to hold it in place to use it, which kinda get both of my hands wet, and gluing it didn't help. I believe that if the tip can be redesigned such that it can be locked in place with a twist to secure it, then I'm back in business. I filmed it but only YouTube videos are allowed, so I attached pictures instead. Thank you for creating and especially making better living so affordable.
Pros
Ergonom8c for handling and using, rechargeable, small size and light-weight, easy to clean and no sharp edges.
Cons
Wear and tear cause difficult usage, tip loosened at the base and flies off.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2022-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2022-11-17
Garibaldi2022
24/05/2022
US
Part of promotion
Fantastic At Flossing
I have been using the AirFloss for about 2 months. Combined with regular flossing first, I think the AirFloss is terrific at removing the things that manual flossing doesn't remove.
Pros
Ease of Use, effective results
Cons
Small storage of mouthwash.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2021-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/03 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2021-04-24
than manual toothbrushing alone