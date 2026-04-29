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2 year warranty

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Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

Discontinued

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Philips SonicareAirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

HX8381/01

Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 22 October 2020

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 946.9 kB
  • 23 October 2020

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