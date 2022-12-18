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  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health
  • A triple burst of better gingival health

Discontinued

Philips SonicareAirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

HX8381/01

3.3
| (104) Reviews
A triple burst of better gingival health
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**
See all benefits

Efficacy meets compliance for infrequent flossers

A triple burst of better gingival health

  • 1 nozzle

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

104

Reviews

18/12/2022

Canada

Canada

Really works well.

I have been using the AirFloss for about 10 years and find does a fantastic job.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

26/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

WELL ENGINEERED!

Great. Performs well. Really happy. Really can't say enough about the product.

Pros

Stays charged.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

02/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

It's a great tool to rinse between the teeth.

As far as I remember Philips has it's own mouthwash for it but I use regular one which contains alcohol, just operate it on water after use because that stuff is harsh on seals. Also knowing how long the battery lasts I charge it in time (devices don't like low voltage). Otherwise, not mentioning worring it can break, I enjoy cleanliness of my gumlines between the teeth.

Pros

How else would you rinse between all teeth?

Cons

How I was using it, it can break sooner than expected.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq.

  2. * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.

  3. * * * depending on burst setting used