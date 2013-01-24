Search terms
A triple burst of better gingival health
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits
AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.
With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, patients can clean their entire mouth in less than 60 seconds a day. Patients simply select their desired burst frequency (single, double or triple) and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.
Patients can use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.
By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between patients' teeth.
The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your patient's liking with single, double, or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.
