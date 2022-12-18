2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8381/01
1 nozzle
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
3.3
of 5
104
Reviews
GizmoSlapshot
18/12/2022
Canada
Really works well.
I have been using the AirFloss for about 10 years and find does a fantastic job.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Jimbob97
26/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
WELL ENGINEERED!
Great. Performs well. Really happy. Really can't say enough about the product.
Pros
Stays charged.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Serjii
02/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
It's a great tool to rinse between the teeth.
As far as I remember Philips has it's own mouthwash for it but I use regular one which contains alcohol, just operate it on water after use because that stuff is harsh on seals. Also knowing how long the battery lasts I charge it in time (devices don't like low voltage). Otherwise, not mentioning worring it can break, I enjoy cleanliness of my gumlines between the teeth.
Pros
How else would you rinse between all teeth?
Cons
How I was using it, it can break sooner than expected.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8331/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq.
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used