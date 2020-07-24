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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum ConnectedSonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9192/01

4.3

| (133) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Smart brushing. Superior results.

FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Up to 10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

Smart brushing. Superior results.

  • Personalized coaching

  • Smart brushing sensors

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

Track and improve your coverage

Track and improve your coverage

FlexCare Platinum Connected's location sensor shows where you're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots you consistently miss when you're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to your attention.

Alerts you when you're brushing too hard

Alerts you when you're brushing too hard

You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum Connected will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

Teaches you to reduce your scrubbing

Teaches you to reduce your scrubbing

With an electric toothbrush you let the toothbrush do the work, rather than using a scrubbing motion. FlexCare Platinum Connected has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide you to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a more gentle clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

133

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

24/07/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent Toothbrush

We have used the Philips Sonicare toothbrushing system for a number of years. It is great for maintaining fairly plaque-free teeth proven by our great dental checkups.

Pros

Ease of use, quality product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2018-07-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2018-07-24

15/07/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

the product has many features and works very well.

I have used this product in the past too. Love it! Prefer to stuck to it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2019-06-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2019-06-14

31/12/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent toothbrush!

Im very pleased with my Sonicare toothbrush! I often found it difficult to get a proper clean with a manual toothbrush. The sonicare makes your teeth and gums feel like they had a professional cleaning every day! The app is also a great feature,keeps your technique consistent and alerts you to problem areas.For once,Im actually looking forward to my next dental check up!

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Haven’t found one yet!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2018-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2018-11-30

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush