2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smart brushing. Superior results.
FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible.
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Personalized coaching
Smart brushing sensors
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
FlexCare Platinum Connected's location sensor shows where you're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots you consistently miss when you're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to your attention.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum Connected will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.
With an electric toothbrush you let the toothbrush do the work, rather than using a scrubbing motion. FlexCare Platinum Connected has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide you to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a more gentle clean.
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4.3
of 5
133
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
GrandpaT
24/07/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent Toothbrush
We have used the Philips Sonicare toothbrushing system for a number of years. It is great for maintaining fairly plaque-free teeth proven by our great dental checkups.
Pros
Ease of use, quality product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2018-07-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2018-07-24
royalkati
15/07/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
the product has many features and works very well.
I have used this product in the past too. Love it! Prefer to stuck to it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2019-06-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2019-06-14
AV8TR
31/12/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent toothbrush!
Im very pleased with my Sonicare toothbrush! I often found it difficult to get a proper clean with a manual toothbrush. The sonicare makes your teeth and gums feel like they had a professional cleaning every day! The app is also a great feature,keeps your technique consistent and alerts you to problem areas.For once,Im actually looking forward to my next dental check up!
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Haven’t found one yet!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2018-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum Connected HX9192/01 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2018-11-30
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush