2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HX9192/01
Discontinued
Why is the guided brushing feature in the Sonicare app not working?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I exchange points in the Philips Sonicare App?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
Can I use my Sonicare toothbrush without the app?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
The Sonicare app keeps telling me to calibrate my handle.
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
I cannot access any features of the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair