Philips Support My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself

If your toothbrush turns off by itself, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.



We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.

1. Change the brushing mode. The selected brushing mode defines the brushing time. Your toothbrush will turn off automatically when the recommended time is up.

We recommend changing the brushing mode. Brushing mode times can range from 20 seconds to 3.5 minutes. 2. Check if the BrushPacer is activated. The BrushPacer divides the brushing time into six parts. While brushing, it briefly stops vibrating to indicate when to move to the next area. The toothbrush automatically stops at the end of the brushing session. 3. Check if the Pressure Sensor is activated. Your toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you press too hard, it briefly stops, indicating that you are using too much pressure. Are you still having issues with your toothbrush? If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.