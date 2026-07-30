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My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise

If the below instructions don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty. 
If your toothbrush makes a loud noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6502/33 , HX6502/23 , HX6602/52 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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