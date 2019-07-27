2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
Glass charger
with Polish mode
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
4.5
of 5
196
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Mt1976
27/07/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Does an amazing job. My dentist always tells me how clean my teeth are
Highly recommend this product and customer service has been amazing to deal with.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Cori57
25/08/2013
Canada
Handle is easy to hold
I like the travel case, the toothbrush does a good job of removing plaque.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
DJSKMS
19/08/2013
Canada
Length of charge is 1st class. Took brush to the cottage without charger for 2 weeks. Still had a charge left when I returned home.
My 1st sonic care brush had a lifespan of 6 years. I decided to try a different brand. Used the other brand for 1 week. It just didn't compare to the Philips Brush. Purchased another Philips a few days later. Hope I get 6 years out of this brush. Best brush on the market!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode