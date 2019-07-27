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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9332/03

4.5
| (196) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • Glass charger

  • with Polish mode

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

196

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

27/07/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does an amazing job. My dentist always tells me how clean my teeth are

Highly recommend this product and customer service has been amazing to deal with.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

25/08/2013

Canada

Canada

Handle is easy to hold

I like the travel case, the toothbrush does a good job of removing plaque.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

19/08/2013

Canada

Canada

Length of charge is 1st class. Took brush to the cottage without charger for 2 weeks. Still had a charge left when I returned home.

My 1st sonic care brush had a lifespan of 6 years. I decided to try a different brand. Used the other brand for 1 week. It just didn't compare to the Philips Brush. Purchased another Philips a few days later. Hope I get 6 years out of this brush. Best brush on the market!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9332/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode