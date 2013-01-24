Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Get a clean as unique as your smile. Our Premium plaque control adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean.

      Philips shop price

        Our deepest cleaning brush head

        Up to 10x more plaque removal* for great results

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature***. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle***, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 C3 Premium Plaque Control

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium soft
          Size
          Standard
          Color
          White
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque*

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

