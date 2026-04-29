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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX9332/05
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Quick Start Guide
All (16)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondClean3-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself