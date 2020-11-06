2 year warranty
Discontinued
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.
5 modes
3 brush heads
Glass charger, travel case
with Deep Clean mode
Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
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4.4
of 5
535
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
06/11/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
good service
helped me solve the problem in an efficient manner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-06
Soph96
20/07/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Favourite tooth brush ever!
Never would I have thought myself to be the kind of person to say "this is the best toothbrush I've ever had; I love it!" but here I am. Amazing product.
Pros
never had such clean feeling teeth
Cons
toothbrush is susceptible to damage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-07-19
Vivan33226789
07/07/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Great product, great customer service
Highly recommend. Great product, great customer service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-07-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2018-07-07
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode