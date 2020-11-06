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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9372/10

4.4

| (535) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

See all benefits

Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 3 brush heads

  • Glass charger, travel case

  • with Deep Clean mode

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

535

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

06/11/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

good service

helped me solve the problem in an efficient manner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-06

20/07/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Favourite tooth brush ever!

Never would I have thought myself to be the kind of person to say "this is the best toothbrush I've ever had; I love it!" but here I am. Amazing product.

Pros

never had such clean feeling teeth

Cons

toothbrush is susceptible to damage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2018-07-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9352/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2018-07-19

07/07/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product, great customer service

Highly recommend. Great product, great customer service.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2018-07-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9362/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2018-07-07

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode