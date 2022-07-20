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Ultinon Drive 5015L10 Double Row LED Lightbar

LUMUD5015LX1

Brilliant LED lighting for off-road adventures

For drivers who demand the maximum of themselves and their machines, we offer Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series LED lightbars. Exceptionally rugged, with unsurpassed illumination and beam focus, that can light the way.

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Built for where you want to go

Brilliant LED lighting for off-road adventures

  • Sturdy one-piece body

  • IP69K waterproof

  • Corrosion-free stainless steel

  • Trouble-free operation

Bright, long beam for superior visibility

The Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series provides outstanding beam performance with brilliant illumination that extends up to 423 yards. With high lumen output coming from the powerful LEDs, the Ultinon Drive series provides ample visibility for faster reactions. Cool light color of 6500 Kelvin keep you focused without straining your eyes.

Sturdy one-piece body for tough environments

Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series lightbars are built with single-piece assemblies to withstand the toughest conditions. This also allows for excellent heat management and consistently high light output throughout your journey. Ultinon Drive 5000 series has an impact protection rating of IK07, to ensure it can withstand the hazards of aggressive offroading. Rugged polycarbonate lenses resist damage and scratches and the convenient DT connector guarantees a perfect connection.

IP69K waterproof to master the elements

With its ingenious screwless design, the Ultinon Drive 5000 series is rated IP68 and IP69K against dust, high temperature, and high pressure water. These lights will perform, wherever your road leads and whatever the weather. And they will be more than a match for any powerwasher you use to clean your ride after your adventures.

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