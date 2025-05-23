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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling

Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 3000Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

NT3650/16

3.6
| (100) Reviews
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 3000 comfortably trims nose, ear and eyebrow hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to provide an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.
See all benefits

Trim nose, ear & brows hair with maximum comfort

Ultimate comfort, without pulling

  • 100% comfort, without pulling

  • Protective Guard System

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch

Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

Trim nose, ears & eyebrows with total comfort

Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

Effortless trimming from any angle

Effortless trimming from any angle

Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

100

Reviews

23/05/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Light and safe!

This nasal shaver is safe and easy yo use. Particularly like the fact uoh cannot accidently cut the inside of your nose.

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/26 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/26 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

07/07/2023

Canada

Canada

Very good eyebrow trimmer

I was looking for a eyebrow trimmer and finally found it. It is really good. People who wrote bad reviews about this trimmer, they do not know how to use it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

19/10/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

This is only Nose Trimmer

This is only nose trimmer and works great. Not good if someone want to trim mustache or sideburns

Pros

Nose trimmer

Cons

Can not use to trim anything else

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

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