2 year warranty
Discontinued
NT3650/16
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs, pouch
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.
A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
3.6
of 5
100
Reviews
The Porkguy
23/05/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Light and safe!
This nasal shaver is safe and easy yo use. Particularly like the fact uoh cannot accidently cut the inside of your nose.
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/26 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/26 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Abo77
07/07/2023
Canada
Very good eyebrow trimmer
I was looking for a eyebrow trimmer and finally found it. It is really good. People who wrote bad reviews about this trimmer, they do not know how to use it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Mshaikh
19/10/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
This is only Nose Trimmer
This is only nose trimmer and works great. Not good if someone want to trim mustache or sideburns
Pros
Nose trimmer
Cons
Can not use to trim anything else
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT3650/16 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer