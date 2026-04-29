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2 year warranty
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All series
Nose trimmer series 3000 Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
Discontinued
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NT3650/16
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual - English
All (6)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips Nose Trimmer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Nose Trimmer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
My Philips Nose Trimmer does not work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
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