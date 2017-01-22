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Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7100R/00

3

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM

  • 10W

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

22/01/2017

US

US

Nice radio but...

Received my Philips Original radio yesterday. Was very excited until I took it out and started using it. I immediately found both large selector knobs were defective. It appears the outer part of the knob spins on the inside of the knob. So needless to say turning both the large selector knobs and getting them to turn the way they are supposed to is very frustrating. Not sure how this is supposed to really work but I have made contact with my online source to return it. Very disappointed. With all that aside, the radio is very nice and does work well when I get it to the setting I want. Sound is good, and looks and overall quality is nice. Would have preferred to purchase this from a store to check it out before I bought, and for the ease of returning. Now I have to shell out more money to pay for shipping to return the radio. Putting the cost at more than what I feel is a fair price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7100R Original radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7100R Original radio

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