Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cables & connectivity

    Noise Cancelling Headphones

    PAC021/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Superior sound experience Superior sound experience Superior sound experience
      -{discount-value}

      Noise Cancelling Headphones

      PAC021/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      with active noise cancelation

      • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
      • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Noise Cancelling Headphones

      with active noise cancelation

      • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
      • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

      with active noise cancelation

      • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
      • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Noise Cancelling Headphones

      with active noise cancelation

      • GoGear Muse MP3 video player
      • A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Noise Cancelling Headphones

        Noise Cancelling Headphones

        Total:

        Superior sound experience

        Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise canceling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player.

        A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit

        A choice of three ear caps for perfect fit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 ohm at 1kHz
          Frequency response
          20 - 18k  Hz
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Maximum power input
          5mW
          Diaphragm
          PEI
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Cable length
          1.1m

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.452  kg
          Height
          10  cm
          Length
          14.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.18  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          10
          Tare weight
          0.272  kg
          Width
          12.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51297 2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.036  kg
          Height
          6.7  cm
          Nett weight
          0.018  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Width
          8.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51296 5

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.