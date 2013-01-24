  • 30 day return guarantee

    Home audio

    CD Soundmachine

    PX840T/37
    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
      CD Soundmachine

      PX840T/37
      with Bluetooth

      • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone
      • USB Direct for MP3 music playback
      • Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW
      • FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
      • Audio-in for easy portable music playback
        Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

        The Philips PX840T portable sound system plays music effortlessly from your favorite sources - Bluetooth, USB, CD and FM/MW radio. The built in, dynamic lighting system and 50W power output let you have the ultimate listening experience.
        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Pump up the party with dynamic light

        Pump up the party with dynamic light

        Get the party pumping with dynamic lighting to illuminate your music. Set the night alight with two cool dynamic lighting effects that shine directly from the speakers. Turn the lights on or off with the flip of a switch, without missing a beat. Light up the party however you like, from ambient chill-out lighting to exciting dance club effects, set the tone and mood at the same time!

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Bluetooth
          yes
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous album search
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          USB playback mode
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous album search
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW (AM)
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Output Power
          Total 50W max.

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2 full range + 2 passive radiators

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          top
          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          Amber

        • Power

          Power supply
          AC or battery input
          Mains power
          AC 100V- 240V
          Battery type
          D size (LR20)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          8

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet
          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          523 x 223 x 210  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          560 x 265 x 265 mm
          Product weight
          3.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          4.8  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

