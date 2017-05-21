2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional power
This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use.
Titanium Blades
12 length settings
75mins cordless use/1h charge
Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
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4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Paul123
21/05/2017
Canada
longevity of product
As usual, Philips makes a great product. I have used this model for years and have been impressed with the longevity of the product and ease of use. Excellent for doing haircuts.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
hogline
29/08/2013
Canada
This products works better than I thought.
The product is easy to charge, the charge lasts and cuts my hair every time as advertised. It works great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper
12/08/2013
US
Cheap and good
This product is cheap and is easy to use them. Thanks Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper