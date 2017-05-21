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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 7000Hair clipper

QC5380/15

4.6

| (16) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Professional power

This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use.

See all benefits

Professional power

  • Titanium Blades

  • 12 length settings

  • 75mins cordless use/1h charge

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

Easy but thorough cleaning

Easy but thorough cleaning

The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

4
2
1

21/05/2017

Canada

Canada

longevity of product

As usual, Philips makes a great product. I have used this model for years and have been impressed with the longevity of the product and ease of use. Excellent for doing haircuts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

29/08/2013

Canada

Canada

This products works better than I thought.

The product is easy to charge, the charge lasts and cuts my hair every time as advertised. It works great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QC5130/15 family hair clipper

12/08/2013

US

US

Cheap and good

This product is cheap and is easy to use them. Thanks Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hair clipper QC5130/15 Family clipper

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