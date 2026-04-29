ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

Support

Hairclipper series 7000Hair clipper

QC5380/15

Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 15 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 24.6 kB
  • 20 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting