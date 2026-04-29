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2 year warranty
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Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
QC5380/15
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All (3)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly