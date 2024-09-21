2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge, shave
360 blade
5-in-1 adjustable comb
Personalized, connected experience
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
4.4
of 5
1198
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
BrianxXx7
21/09/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy
Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.
Pros
Very easy to use
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
MNC1
17/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.
Pros
Use wet or dry with equal results
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
ABCD666
22/06/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Does it's intended job very well
The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Vs predecessor QP210
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.