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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

Discontinued

OneBlade 360 with ConnectivityFace + Body

QP4631/65

4.4
| (1198) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • 360 blade

  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb

  • Personalized, connected experience

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 Blade

Innovative 360 Blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

5-in-1 adjustable comb

5-in-1 adjustable comb

Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1198

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

21/09/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Happy

Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.

Pros

Very easy to use

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

17/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent

This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.

Pros

Use wet or dry with equal results

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

22/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does it's intended job very well

The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Vs predecessor QP210

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.