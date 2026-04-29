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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade 360 with Connectivity Face + Body
Discontinued
Support
QP4631/65
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User Manual- Philips OneBlade
Interactive online manual
User Manual
All (20)
Can I manage my OneBlade Club subscription in the Philips OneBlade app?
How do I connect my Philips OneBlade to the OneBlade app?
How does the Philips OneBlade app track wear on my blade?
How do I manage my OneBlade Club subscription?
How do I cancel my OneBlade Club handle subscription?
OneBlade360 Replacement blade
My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
My Philips OneBlade is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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