2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave
1 x Original Body Blade & 1 Body Kit
Fits with all OneBlade handles
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
4.1
of 5
43
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
D J P
14/12/2025
US
Best/safest blade shaver on market for the money!!
Best skin-friendly blade on market from a blade razor! Being able to shave wet or dry, legs, bikini, or head bald and smooth is amazing. I have found, though, that they don't shave as smoothly after first few uses... close, not not close enough to my liking. Overall, though, I have & will continue to recommend this product to ALLLLLL my friends and family!!!
Pros
Doesn't cut skin, easy for disabled brother to use
Cons
Replacement Blades are getting too pricey & don't last as long as they purport.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/80 Replacement blade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/80 Replacement blade
Jerf
17/06/2022
US
This product shaves my face better perfectly
I recommend this especially if you have thick tough hair
Pros
Blades last a long time
This review was made for OneBlade QP620/80 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP620/80 Replacement blade
Bag Man
09/10/2020
US
Great
I’d like to see a replacement blade design that is twice the thickness of the current design for use on my face. The existing design shaves too close.
Pros
Precise
Cons
Shaves too close on the face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP620/80 Replacement blade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP620/80 Replacement blade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.