I am so thrilled that I received this product in exchange for my unbiased opinion! My boyfriend and I both enjoyed getting to use this product and found this blade with skin guard to be excellent for what we were already using the one blade for. I regularly trim my bikini line and it was so much easier to do with the skin guard. My boyfriend trims his chest hair and the body comb was excellent for that! Honestly, this kit really made a tool that I already loved even better for all the things I use it for! The only drawbacks to this product were that the packaging was was very difficult to open and the instructions included in the package weren't super helpful. Thankfully it's a pretty intuitive product so I was able to quickly figure it out with the tips on the instructions. Overall a great product that I will definitely be purchasing!