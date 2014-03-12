2 year warranty
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
Pro
A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and it’s small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Awards
4.0
of 5
25
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Wizardofcroz
12/03/2014
Canada
A+ Product all around.
I'm happy with this purchase. My beard type is fine to medium and I find that this trimmer works very well on my skin. I'm not having issues with this product. It's been a week so far. However, based on my experience at this point I would have known already if the trimmer was not going to work out for me. The battery also seems fine at this point. Has longevity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Hudir
25/05/2020
US
Verified buyer
The product is amazing
It's making my day easy and smooth I would recommend it to my friends too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Date of Use 2018-05-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Date of Use 2018-05-25
MrPilot
23/12/2017
US
excellent product in need of a newer version
Had this device for over two years now and it still works. In terms of practicality, there is absolutely no better option for a frequent traveller like myself. What's missing is replacement parts: after two years the blades are getting really old, and I also had the device fall once, causing the failure of the beard-trim setting. What needs to come in a new version: - replacement blades for both shaver and beard trimmer - improved design preventing destruction of trimmer adjustment mechanism (or at least available replacement parts for repair) - better shaver head Sad to let go of current model after over two years and many thousands of miles of travel ... will try somewhat less practical but more advanced Braun product now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver