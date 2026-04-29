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2 year warranty
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All series
StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver
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QS6140/32
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
Shaving heads cleaning spray
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Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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